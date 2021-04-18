Clásico Joven: Club América and its dedication to ‘Chucho’ López prior to the game vs. Cruz Azul

The Eagles of America and the Blue Cross Machine will be the protagonists of the most relevant match in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in a new edition of Classic Young on matchday 15.

The Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari He has stolen the glances in the minutes before the start of the game against the cement table and that they have made viral on social networks.

Read also: Chivas: Fans surrender to Alexis Vega for his great game against Xolos

Through Twitter, the Coapa team released the image of the moment when the players called for the match entered with a blanket in their hands with an emotional dedication to the Guatemalan midfielder.

When there is a storm, the Eagles return higher.

United #FuerzaChucho # SOMOSAMÉRICA pic.twitter.com/xib3oT7cMm – Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 18, 2021

“Force ‘Chucho’, we are with you,” says the dedication.

It should be noted that midfielder Antonio ‘Chucho’ López will be out of activity for three to four months after undergoing surgery for a fibula fracture that he suffered in the game against Olimpia in the Concachampions.

Read also: Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón assured that they are going “step by step” towards the Liguilla

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Clásico Joven Club América Cruz Azul Liga MX