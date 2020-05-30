Clashes continue in protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

An additional 1,000 National Guard personnel were mobilized this Saturday as violent protests erupted over the death of a black man at the hands of police during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Miami World /Afp

The third-degree murder charges filed against the officer on Friday failed to quell the anger of protesters against police racism, from Numueeva York to Los Angeles, on one of the worst nights of civil unrest in the United States in years.

For the fourth consecutive night, there were clashes between protesters and police in the city of Minneapolis, in the Midwest, where there were uncontrolled fires, looting and bullfights.

By Friday morning, 500 troops had been deployed there and in the neighboring city of St. Paul to restore order.

Minnesota National Guard Major General Jon Jensen said at a news conference Saturday that the state governor had authorized the deployment of an additional 1,000 troops to help police control the situation.

The state has become the epicenter of violence since George Floyd died in the city of Minneapolis after an officer detained and immobilized him for several minutes kneeling on his neck.

That cop, Derek Chauvin, was charged Friday with third-degree, involuntary murder, and one count of wrongful death.

“This case is ready, and we have charged it,” said County Attorney Mike Freeman as outrage grew over the latest death of George Floyd, an African American in police custody. But the charges failed to calm a nation shaken and accumulating deep wounds by racial inequality.

In Atlanta, police mobiles were attacked and set on fire in protests. In Washington, there were clashes at midnight with Secret Service agents during heated protests outside the White House.

President Donald Trump said he saw “every move” that agents took. “I couldn’t have felt safer,” he said.

In a tweet, he wrote: “They let the‘ protesters ’scream and rant as much as they wanted, but every time someone got too naughty or out of place, they quickly advanced on them with force.”

Protests erupted in several cities, including Boston, Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Houston, Las Vegas, Memphis, and Portland.