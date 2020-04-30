If the decision to remove Ramage is maintained, the Supreme Court will have to define ‘personality’ and ‘public morality’, said the ex-president

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso said on Wednesday, 29, that clashes between powers do not help to democracy of the country. The statement was made after criticism by President Jair Bolsonaro of the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes to suspend the nomination decree of Alexandre Ramage.

In his official Twitter account, Fernando Henrique also said that it is up to the president to appoint the director of the Federal Police. “If the STF keeps the decision to remove the nominee, it will have to define public personality and morality,” he said. According to him, it is necessary to see the data and arguments before “applauding” or “rejecting” the provisional decision.

Power clashes do not help democracy. I think it is up to the Pr to appoint the director of the PF. If the STF maintains the decision to remove the nominee, it will have to define public personality and morality. To see the data and arguments before applauding or rejecting the provisional decision. – Fernando Henrique Cardoso (@FHC) April 29, 2020

This Wednesday, the 29th, Alexandre de Moraes suspended the decree nominating the former director of Abin, Alexandre Ramagem, to the General Directorate of the Federal Police. The preliminary decision met the request submitted by the PDT after the government issued a decree confirming the indication. After the decision, the representative published a decree revoking the appointment of the former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

Without citing Moraes, Bolsonaro said earlier that he did not give up on the dream of having delegated Ramage at the head of the corporation in the future. “Mr. Ramage, who would take office, was prevented by a monocratic decision. I would like to honor him today by taking office as director general of the PF. I am sure that this dream will soon come true for the good of our PF and our Brazil. “

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

.