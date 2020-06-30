The gender of the run & gun, Those of the Contra saga style, Mega Man, etc., hit very hard in the era of 8 and 16 bits, but with the return of two-dimensional perspectives in video games, especially thanks to the contribution of many indies inspired by great classics from several decades ago, it is again more fashionable than ever. This is shown by the independent developer Spicy Giro Games, with its first job to step on the territory of the consoles, Clash Force, after bringing the colorful Polyroll platforms to PC. It is a 8-bit side-advance adventure from those of distributing shots to the right and left to everything that moves, of those structured by separate levels, in order to end one of these global threats of invasion. This title, which from the beginning will awaken a lot of nostalgia for those who lived through the NES era, is scheduled to premiere in the Nintendo Switch eShop starting on Friday 3rd of July, for € 4.99.

Evil Crackman and his minions are causing mayhem, and only Clash Force is up to the task of stopping their fiendish plans! GuideVoom, Scorpido or Echid through forest bases, hydrophilic deserts, underground mines and eventually to Crackman’s Flying Fortress, where the final battle will take place. Dodge the enemies, shoot your enemies and collect better special powers to reach the Crackman fortress and save the day in this love letter to the classic 8-bit running and shooting action games and cartoons of the 80s. Can you save the day? features: Over 20 stages of frenzied retro action.

Multiple weapon upgrades to make enemies really have a hard time

Choose between three difficulties, perfect for the beginner OR for the teachers of the 80s.

Automatic save function allows you to continue wherever you leave at any time

