Clash between José Abreu and Hunter Dozier caused both of them to leave the match

Through the game of the Chicago White Sox and the Royals from Kansas City, Jose Abreu had a tremendous clash with Hunter dozier trying to catch a fly in the middle of the game MLB.

Notably Jose Abreu He should not have entered the corridor zone, since if he had any impact with Dozier it was immediately interference and the corridor went to first by law.

Both players fell to the ground with groans of pain and both players were taken out of the game and did not step on the ground again. They were immediately evaluated to diagnose whether or not he has a concussion.

The official page of the Chicago White Sox said that Jose Abreu He has severe pain in his face, yet studies were negative as to whether he had a concussion.

Yikes 😳 José Abreu and Hunter Dozier collide forcefully along the first base line (via @NBCSWhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/LZtRX4jTeX – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 14, 2021

Details on Hunter Rozier, who also exited the game, being ruled out for the first game of the doubleheader as well as the second, have yet to be released. Obviously it is not the first time that something like this has happened in the MLB.