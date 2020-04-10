By Rania El Gamal and Vladimir Soldatkin

DUBAI / MOSCOW / LONDON, Apr 10 (.) – The major oil nations failed to agree on record production cuts on Friday in the G-20 talks to raise prices, sunk by the coronavirus crisis as Saudi Arabia faced with Mexico despite an offer of mediation by President Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and their allies, which make up the informal OPEC + group, reached a deal Thursday to cut oil pumping by an amount equal to 10% of global supplies, saying they wanted other nations to cut 5% more. .

But efforts to conclude the deal collided with Mexico’s stance, which said it would only cut production by a quarter of the amount required by OPEC +.

Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have dried up demand for jet fuel and cars, straining the budgets of producing nations and hitting the US shale industry, more vulnerable to low oil prices due to its higher costs.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Trump had offered to make additional cuts in the United States on his behalf, an unusual offer by the president, who has long criticized OPEC.

Trump, who had threatened Saudi Arabia with tariffs if it did not solve the problem of oversupply, said that the United States would help Mexico and stressed that Washington expected compensation, but did not clarify conditions.

But the offer was not enough to close the deal. Two sources familiar with the discussions said Saudi Arabia clashed with Mexico on Thursday and again on Friday.

Hours after the talks ended, the G-20 statement did not mention the cuts or the amounts, but instead referred to “measures to ensure the stability of the energy market.” It was not clear how the OPEC + pact could be finalized.

“We call on all nations to use every means at their disposal to help reduce the surplus,” US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette had said at the G-20 meeting.

Brouillette argued that US production could fall between 2 and 3 million bpd by the end of 2020, although Russia had previously claimed that a natural decline in pumping is not the same as a formal reduction.

But attempts to close the deal were being held back by Mexico’s refusal to sign it entirely. However, the Mexican president indicated that his US counterpart, Donald Trump, told him that he could implement cuts in the name of Mexico.

The main oil markets were closed on Friday, while the G-20 energy ministers held the videoconference, but prices failed to rise after Thursday’s cuts – the largest in history – as a 15% reduction in Global supplies would still oversupply now that demand has fallen 30%.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the participation of other actors is “inevitable”, although he acknowledged that US law prohibits producers in that country from participating in a price cartel.

Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the energy market on Friday, among other issues.

López Obrador said that Mexico had been asked for an initial cut of 400,000 bpd, or 23% of its current production, and that it was later reduced to 350,000 bpd.

The president, who has made increasing oil production one of his priorities, said Trump offered to help before Mexico announced that it would cut production by 100,000 bpd.

(Additional report by Olesya Astakova and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler and Shadia Nasralla in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; written by Dmitry Zhdannikov; edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)