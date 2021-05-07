Claro Video and Blim outperform Prime Video in Mexico – Tomatazos

Today, the use of digital platforms that offer the streaming service has grown significantly. Although Netflix remains the world leader, a new competition emerges every day. Perhaps one of the companies that has come closest to its success is Prime Video, which has brought shows like The Good Doctor – 100%, Invincible – 100% or The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel – 91%. However, with the expected arrival of Disney Plus or HBO Max, you would think they would have to worry about.

So far the younger platforms have not gotten close enough to those who dominate the medium today, but in Mexico, where there are also other more local platforms, there have been important changes, which, although Netflix is ​​not affected (yet ), Amazon will have to pay more attention. Although both Blim and Claro Video focus mostly on Mexican productions, between television series, movies and soap operas, a study has revealed that both have already surpassed Prime Video in terms of their number of subscribers.

In days gone by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications has revealed a series of consumer studies in Mexico showing subscription or download patterns by users, where Blim and Claro Video have already surpassed the Amazon platform. According to the OTT (Over-The-Top) section that refers to content transmission applications over the internet, the growth of those already mentioned is reflected.

The fall of Prime Video seems important, and although it was thought that its main competition would be Disney Plus in its fight to match the streaming giant, the data has surprised. It is worth mentioning that the information shared by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications It does not have the exact number of subscribers for each platform, which would make promotions and demotions clearer.

However, The CIU (The Competitive Intelligence Unit), a specialized market research firm, conducted a series of surveys in order to have clearer data in this regard. According to the report (via Xataka México), 90.8% of 100% of those surveyed said they had a Netflix account, while 11.0% agreed to be subscribed to Claro Video, Blim, for its part, has 9% of subscribers , Prime Video has 7.3% and 2.2% already have a Disney Plus account.

It is important to mention that the respondents who were subscribed to more than one of these platforms were only counted one of their subscriptions for this research. On the other hand, before the arrival of Disney Plus in Mexico, Prime Video had 918,000 subscribers in the country, achieving 9% of the total subscribers to these platforms and remaining in second place after Netflix as compiled by The CIU.

If a focus were made on the total number of accounts that exist for each platform in Mexico, attaching both the investigation of the IFT and The CIU, the Amazon platform would have about 6% of the total share, while Claro Video and Blim would reach 9% and 7.3% respectively. Finally, these data correspond to the November-December 2020 period.

