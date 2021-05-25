Clarkson of the Jazz takes 6th NBA Player award

05/25/2021 at 8:27 AM CEST

EFE

The frustrating loss suffered by the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round tie did not detract from the fact that the point guard Jordan clarkson received this Monday the good news of being the gwinner of the NBA regular season Sixth Player award.

Clarkson, with 407 points, he widely surpassed his teammate, Australian forward Joe Ingles (272 points), and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (77).

The 28-year-old he averaged 18.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. In addition, he was instrumental in Utah obtaining the first overall position in the league with a 52-20 record.

Clarkson, who wears seven season in the NBA, He was surprised with the award by his English teammate, who also did a great job from the bench.

He is also the only player in Jazz history to record more than 40 points in multiple games as a reserve. His 203 3-point field goals are the fourth-highest total in a season.