Clark out, Dustin Jacoby faces Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 25

One change will have the UFC Vegas 25 undercard. Devin Clark was removed from the card for undisclosed reasons. After the discharge, Dustin Jacoby will face Ion Cutelaba.

The change was announced by the organization on Tuesday morning.

Jacoby, it will seek to extend its great phase within the octagon. After winning his contract in Contender Series. The American has won both of his official bouts inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he beat Maxim grishin by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 20.

Cutelaba, it will try to finish with unstable phase. The Moldovan is on a two-game losing streak. He comes from being knocked out by Magomed Ankalaev in the revenge between the two in UFC 254. Ion he needs to win or his passage in the Octagon could be complicated.

UFC Vegas 25 It will be held on May 1 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.