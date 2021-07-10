Clark Gregg could return to the MCU as Agent Coulson

Clark Gregg has hinted that SHIELD agent Phil Coulson could appear in Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated series What If …?

Despite having an extraordinarily long character arc thanks to his starring role in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Agent Phil Coulson’s “death” in The Avengers left him out of the following stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to actor Clark Gregg, the series What If …? it could change all that.

Gregg posted the trailer for What If …? on his Facebook page along with a hint about the possibility of Coulson appearing in one of the many timelines of the animated series. “Enter the multiverse of limitless possibilities,” he wrote. “Marvel Studios’ first ever animated series, @OfficialWhatIf… ?, begins airing on August 11 with new episodes on Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. You never know who may show up ”.

Marvel recently announced that the animated series What If …? It will debut with a ten-episode first season, exploring alternate universes based on events from the Marvel Studios films. Inspired by the comic series of the same name, these events are overseen by Uatu the vigilante (Jeffrey Wright), a cosmic being who “watches everything that happens here”, but, according to him, is prohibited from changing any of the lines weather.

The trailer that we saw a few days ago not only provided more context to well-known stories like Peggy Carter becoming a super soldier and a world inspired by Marvel Zombies, but also joked about new events such as Killmonger saving Tony Stark’s life, Loki facing off. Nick Fury in the desert with an Asgardian army and the Dora Milaje fighting the Scarlet Witch.

Whereas Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) could theoretically appear in What if…? In Loki’s story given his connection to Thor from 2011, Gregg’s involvement has yet to be confirmed. Having played Coulson since Iron Man, Gregg’s last film appearance in Marvel was in Captain Marvel, as a younger version of his character who collaborated with young Nick Fury during the Skrulls’ arrival on Earth.

Coulson’s resurgence after the Avengers and the role within SHIELD were explored on the television series Agents of SHIELD, with Clark Gregg not only playing Coulson, but also an alien doppelgänger named Sarge in season 6 and a decoy from Coulson’s Life Model in season 7. The series’ final season also delved into a similar time-space narrative, with Coulson’s team traveling through history to prevent the Chronicoms from erasing SHIELD’s existence.

Created by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, What If…? features the voices in its original version of Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

The series premieres August 11 on Disney +.