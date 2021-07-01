Clarissa Molina, the reporter for El Gordo y la Flaca, has remained single with the boyfriend that no one saw

Clarissa molina has remained single. The famous reporter from The fat and the skinny He confirmed their relationship months ago through his social networks, without ever presenting it in front of the cameras. Outside of those closest to him, no one knew his name, nor did they see his face. But the dominacana was with him for several months.

The breakdown at the moment the specific reasons are also unknown. And it is that Clarissa Molina works in a Show and Gossip program, but very little is known about her private life. It was on the “Noches de luz” program that the famous Univision reporter broke the news about her single status. He said this happened because at the moment they both have different interests. At the moment, it seems that they are not looking for the same.

In the months they spent together, according to Clarissa, they were getting to know each other. But in the end it seems that they came to the conclusion that their lives are not going in the same direction. “Things happen and when it does not work or it is not the moment or we are not on the same frequency perhaps, suddenly I want other things, he wants others, we are not in the same direction,” said Molina.

Here is the first part of Luz García’s interview with Clarissa Molina.

They are together: Adamari López is in Capri with Toni Costa, shared the video that proves it