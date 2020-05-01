The young reporter from El Gordo y la Flaca is working on a fashion brand with which she intends to help the girls who ask so many tips on how to start in this industry

By:

Mezcalent

| May 1, 2020

Clarissa Molina, young reporter from “The fat and the skinny”, She is taking advantage of this quarantine lockdown to finally do something that she had in mind for a long time and that, she says, will change the lives of many girls.

What have you been doing this time?

I have taken advantage of the time of this quarantine to do something pro-active towards my brand, already entering the business world. A long time ago I wanted to get something out, but since I think that you have to focus your energies on one thing at a time for it to be good, then now is the perfect time and I have a team that is “super”, they are on another level , to be able to bring this to reality. There are like five people working on this, believe it or not. I have dedicated a lot of time to it, I am with the logo, the colors …

Does it have something to do with fashion?

Yes, it has to do with fashion at the beginning, but it is a very nice project because it will also involve being able to help girls. Beyond entering the fashion world, rather being able to finally help and reach the girls who write me a lot about “how can I start?”, “What can I do to …?”. So that’s when Clarissa Molina comes to the rescue. Since everything is all concrete, I am going to tell you all details and luxury and everything.

Strong rejection generated the sky blue jumpsuit that Adamari López wore on Telemundo

Horoscope: What does your star king say for this May 1 and the weekend of 2 to 3

Maripily Rivera goes out on the balcony to spin in tanguita

Belinda took off her pajamas and dressed to look very beautiful in her living room

.