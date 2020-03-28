Clarrisa Molina live a real party with Tik Tok, the young reporter from The fat and the skinny He has been in quarantine for two weeks, but although he has continued to work from home, dancing, exercising and cleaning the house are a constant in his life, in addition to accompanying each of these moments with a video for the famous video platform. that has conquered all Hispanic celebrities.

In the last video, the Dominican dance to the rhythm of Jennifer López doing a part of the famous choreography that she performed during her participation in the Super Bowl halftime, when she shared the stage with J Balvin.

My friends and I in quarantine 😎👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ #clarissamolina Follow me on Tik Tok 👉🏼clarissamolinaC

The last video that Clarissa Molina shared on Instagram with her fans was also for Tik Tok while cleaning and dancing with the broom.

A little dance for the spirits! 🙏🏼✨😃 #latinasbelike #selimpiaysebaila #clarissamolina

