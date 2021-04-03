Clarissa Molina poses with a sexy bikini in front of the sea and Borja Voces reacts with an affectionate message

Clarissa molina is enjoying the beaches of the Dominican Republic. On Instagram he is documenting how well he is having and how much he is tanning. In her latest Instagram post, the reporter from The fat and the skinny wrote: “This Dominican enjoying the beaches of the sister island of Puerto Rico.” Before the image many have reacted, but if there is a message that stands out among the thousands that appear there, there is that of Borja Voices.

The Univision news anchor and new host of Mira Quien Baila, along with Chiquinquirá Delgado, reacted to Clarissa’s bikini, stating that just as she is enjoying these “vacations”, he and many others are truly enjoying seeing her on the beach. “How are you enjoying it darling !! And we also see you !! ❤️, ”Voces wrote.

The Dominican has not remained silent before his words and has responded to Borja, reiterating all his affection. “@Borjavoces I love you ❤️ see you soon now! 😘😘 ”, answered Molina. It should be noted that Clarissa’s post exceeded 40 thousand likes. Although his most successful swimsuit on Instagram was the one on March 17, for that reason the fans gave him more than 177 thousand likes. Here the image.

