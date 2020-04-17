Chiquis Rivera, Lupillo Rivera’s niece, also undressed but did not follow the established pattern and Jomari Goyso made him see it immediately …

There is no doubt that many are enjoying the famous #pillowchallenge and not only celebrities in doing so but also fans admiring the curves of their favorite actors, singers and conductors.

Clarissa Molina He joined this stream and his publication exceeded one hundred thousand likes. The young reporter from The fat and the skinny She looks so sexy and even looks like she’s just out of the shower.

View this post on Instagram Where are we going? I’m ready with my pillow 🤣 Where we’re going? I’m ready! #pillowchallenge #clarissamolina #fluffydress A post shared by Clarissa Molina (@clarissamolina) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:30 pm PDT

Several of their program joined this new challenge and were thus seen on social networks.

View this post on Instagram #pillowchallenge 🤣 in #gyf 👌👏👍 #gyfdetrasdecamaras 🎥 A post shared by ElGordoyLaFlaca (@elgordoylaflaca) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:07 pm PDT

Chiquis Rivera also gave something to talk about when falling in the challenge, but Jomari Goyso put her in her place by pointing out that her challenge does not follow the established parameters.

“Lol I think that’s another challenge 🙌🏻”, commented the fashion critic in the image of this one.

View this post on Instagram In need of a serious tan! But, I’m not splitting. 🐝💪🏻💜✨… because I am crazy and because I have nothing else to do! 🤪 #AlmohadaChallenge #PillowChallenge A post shared by Janney Marin Mendez (@chiquis) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:35 pm PDT

After this Chiquis launched a new challenge …

View this post on Instagram And this is called #LaCobijaChallenge 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️😂… who is encouraged ?? #SegundoLookDelDia 💁🏼‍♀️💜✨ #BeFlawlessSkin @beflawlessskin A post shared by Janney Marin Mendez (@chiquis) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:52 pm PDT

