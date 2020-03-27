Univision is going through difficult times due to the coronavirus, several of its programs had to broadcast from the street this week due to cases of contagion

Clarissa Molina He has been in voluntary quarantine for two weeks because a case of coronavirus was registered in the building he lives in. Solidarity consciousness led her to isolate herself from everyone to avoid the spread and spread of COVID-19.

From his home he broadcasts live to The fat and the skinny, TV show that has lived through difficult days, since Univision’s central facilities were closed because the first contagions were detected on the television. This made the show of Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan broadcast from the street.

For her part, Clarissa stays at home working, praying and trying to fill herself with positive energy, according to People en Español magazine.

The Dominican assures that in these moments she has been active exercising, meditating and conversing with her family constantly. In addition, he has dedicated part of his time to organizing his belongings to gather everything that can be donated to those most in need.

It is known that at the moment Clarissa Molina You are healthy, and your quarantine is to prevent the spread and spread of the coronavirus.

