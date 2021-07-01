Clarissa Molina confirms that she is single

Clarissa Molina does know how to keep the details of her private life out of the public eye. For a year, there were rumors about the love situation of the presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca, and although his friend Raúl de Molina tried to get as much information as possible, she remained on the sidelines without revealing who it was. However, that love story was left behind without his followers noticing.

© @ clarissamolinaClarissa Molina again takes everyone by surprise by revealing that she is single

The former Nuestra Belleza Latina confessed that she returned to singleness and her heart has not been an owner for a few months. And although at first he avoided talking about his sentimental situation, in his talk for the Cuerpos Hot 2021 edition of Noche de Luz, he confessed everything.

By asking Light garcia if her heart had ever been broken, she explained: “I am so careful when it comes to looking at someone, as I am avoiding the very thing of not having my heart broken, of not falling in love with the wrong person.”





Careful and without giving more details than she usually shares, Clarissa added: “That’s why I take a lot of time to get to know someone. Of course I have been very disappointed. And not only in men’s relationships, in friendships, people you meet and suddenly one thing is another. It has happened to me in many ways ”.

It was then that he revealed that that beau he had given some clue to was no longer in his life. “Not. We were getting to know each other and it was really nice to share with him ”, he assured. And, while her fans expected to see a photo with her partner soon, she advanced at her own pace, without even presenting it with some of her family or friends.

© @ clarissamolinaClarissa Molina is very focused on her career as an actress and communicator

“I am very private with my things. Even with my own family. Not everyone in my family knew him. I am very private with the type of couple relationship. It is my relationship, my space, my moment. When the right person arrives, everyone will know him, ”he said bluntly.

What happened to her boyfriend?

Cautious, Clarissa did not mention the name of the boy who seemed to have stolen her heart, nor did she give details about him that would lead to clues to his identity. However, he hinted that things between them didn’t work out because they weren’t on the same path.

© @ clarissamolinaClarissa is usually very reserved when it comes to her personal life.