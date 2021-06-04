Clarissa Molina celebrates mom with a fun dance

Clarissa Molina is a family girl who does not leave fun aside. Therefore, on Mother’s Day, the native of the Dominican Republic celebrated very happily with her mother, Clara Contrera, and to fill the hearts of his followers with joy and energy, he shared a beautiful video in which he began to dance a bachata with the woman who gave him life.

“The only person I can break dancing with is with MAMI! 💕 ”, he wrote along with the proof that Latin talent and rhythm come in the blood. Laughing, mother and daughter continued the celebration in Clarissa’s apartment in Miami, where she received a unique visit from her mother.

Inspired by love and admiration, the host of El Gordo y la Flaca added: “Mommy, happy Mother’s Day. May God continue to bless you greatly with great health! I love you! 🥰 ”. And to his followers he gave a nice life advice: “Bachateen with your mommy today whoever you can! Happy Mother’s Day everyone !!! ”.

The joy of Clarissa Molina that she infected her friends

The laugh of the former Nuestra Belleza Latina not only remained in the clip she shared on her social networks. The actress also managed to get her friends in the middle to react and send their mother their best wishes.

© @ clarissamolina @jonathanjmejiaClarissa Molina was very happy celebrating Mother’s Day

“So BELLAAAAAAAA your mommy! Send him a thousand kisses from me ❤️ “, he wrote Lili estefan. While Karina Banda, also from the Univision entertainment program, noted: “Happy day to your beautiful mommy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.