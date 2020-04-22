Clarissa Molina is one of the most beautiful conductors on the small screen, the beauty queen lives up to her title with the different changes of looks she has had because in each of them it has looked spectacular.

And it is that the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina has always made her good taste known with each outfit she wears. This time we are going to share your best looks at total colors, the elegant trend that is based on dressing in one color. And if you want to look so fabulous, take note of their tips.

1. Play with the components

The key to a one-color outfit is in don’t make it boring so don’t be afraid to combine different garments. In this look Clarissa wore a top, a blazzer and a choker. The total set was extremely elegant and modern at the same time.

2. Give the surprise factor

See that a single garment of your outfit is the one that stands out, because it is about directing attention to a single point of your look. In this case it is the jacket with the details on the sleeves.

3. Combine textures

A Total Color look does not need to be of the same fabric, however everything has to have harmony. The best way to start with this technique is with the black color, since it gives the opportunity to play with leather and velvet.

4. White is your best friend

Like black, white is very easy to do this type of look, try not to have cream tones, because they stand out a lot. A short with a simple shirt can look spectacular.

5. Safety is the key

In the end the only thing that will make you see your fabulous look will be how do you carry it, everyone’s perception of your outfit can change completely if you don’t feel safe in it. It is best to use something with which you feel comfortable.

.