This month, Clarios, the global leader in intelligent energy storage solutions and producer of Heliar batteries, will donate more than three tons of food to underserved communities throughout Brazil in order to minimize the impacts caused by isolation which has affected several families.

The donations will be distributed by the company’s master franchisees with the support of resellers, who will make the selection of those assisted and local deliveries with maximum security during the pandemic. “We know that there are families that are experiencing extreme difficulties right now. With this gesture, we seek to bring a little more comfort to these people, so that they can remain healthy and safe inside their homes”, says Alex Pacheco, Vice President and General Manager of Clarios in Brazil.

Clarios is also organizing a solidarity action to assist needy families in the city of Sorocaba (SP), where the battery factory is installed, and will count on the help of the employees themselves.

The company will initially contribute 100 basic food baskets and will allocate one more to each food kit donated by employees who decide to participate in this action. All basic food baskets will be sent to philanthropic institutions in the city, which serve communities that need this type of help. “In this way, we engage our entire team to assist our community and continue to maintain the air of solidarity that permeates all sectors of our company,” says Pacheco.

Solidarity actions

Clarios annually encourages solidarity actions among its employees, through the Clarios in Action program. In 2019, 520 company professionals dedicated themselves to volunteer work for 5,700 hours in 2019, impacting the lives of more than 1,300 people.

Another action taken by employees took place in early 2020, in the face of catastrophes caused by the rains in Minas Gerais. About 5,000 items were collected, including hygiene products, cleaning products, clothes and blankets to be sent to people recovering from the disaster. In addition to the collections, Clarios donated gallons of water to help people who were without access to drinking water.

