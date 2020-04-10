You no longer have to worry if you do not have how to change the tone of your hair, now you have the opportunity to create your own homemade cinnamon dye and sport a beautiful mane.

April 09, 202011: 10 PM

If you are one of the people who loves to change their look, you will love this natural dye! We all know that frequently dyeing or lightening our hair involves enormous damage to our hair, which is why we will share a wonderful natural dye that you can make yourself at home.

Change your look with cinnamon powder

Therefore, the ideal is to use them as little as possible or opt for the least harmful options, such as this cinnamon-based homemade dye, which you can use up to 2 times per week and is capable of even lightening up to two tones.

materials

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons of honey

4 tablespoons of conditioner

2 tablespoons of lemon

Process

Integrate all the ingredients in a mold and mix until you have a homogeneous paste. Then apply with a brush to dry, unwashed hair. Once this is done, cover with a bathing cap for 2 to 4 hours. Once this time is over, rinse and wash your hair as usual.

Change your look with only cinnamon

This impressive color is due to the hydrogen peroxide of the honey, which mixed with the cinnamon, allows a natural rinse without damaging the hair. But remember, do not use it often as it could weaken and dry your mane. So it is recommended to use this homemade dye at least 2 times a month.