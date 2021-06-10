CLARESSA SHIELDS VS BRITTNEY ELKIN, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY, JUNE 10, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch live and for free PFL 4, Claressa Shields vs Brittney Elkin, the billboard will take place in the Ocean Casino, Atlantic City, Thursday, June 10.

The MMA debut of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and world boxing champion in three divisions Claressa “GWOAT” Shields will start this Thursday June 10 in Atlantic City. Shields will face the jiu-jitsu specialist, Brittney Elkin,

Before Shields make their debut, early tournament highlights like Clay Collard and Bubba Jenkins, as well as prominent veterans like Natan Schulte, Marcin Held, Chris Wade and Olivier Aubin-Mercier will take over the cage with a chance to qualify for the LA playoffs. PFL.

The undercard also features a must-see featherweight takedown between Brendan Loughnane and Tyler Diamond. Loughnane captured the attention of fight fans in his regular season debut of the PFL, knocking out Sheymon Moraes in one round and earning six points in the process. If Loughnane finishes as a Diamond on Thursday, he will enter the playoffs as the number one featherweight.

Billboard

Featherweight: Chris Wade (146) vs. Arman Ospanov (144.8)

Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes (146) vs. Jesse Stirn (146.8) *

Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev (155.6) vs. Loik Radzhabov (156)

Lightweight: Marcin Held (155.6) s. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.4)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (156) vs. Alexander Martinez (156)

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane (146) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.6)

Featherweight: Bubba Jenkins (145.6) vs. Bobby Moffett (146)

Lightweight: Clay Collard (155.8) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (159.4) *

Women’s Lightweight (Out of League Fight): Claressa Shields (154.8) vs Brittney Elkin (155.4)

DATE:

June 10, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 5 pm

Chile: 6 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 7 pm

Stellar:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 8 pm

Chile: 9 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 10 pm

STADIUM:

Ocean Casino, Atlantic City

TRANSMISSION

ESPN, PFL.COM

