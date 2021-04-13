Claressa Shields PFL debut date revealed

Undefeated champion and women’s boxing sensation Claressa Shields already has a date for her debut at the MMA. The American will make her PFL debut on the June 10 undercard.

The announcement was made by the organization on Tuesday morning.

The June 10 event will be held at the Ocean Casino Resort on Atlantic City, New Jersey. His rival will be announced shortly. If we consider that she fought under 154 pounds, it stands to reason that she will do so at 155 pounds.

Shields she’s in the prime of her career, she’s coming from beating Marie-Eve Dicaire in March and holds all four junior middleweight world belts.

She became the undisputed champion in 2019 when he beat Christina Hammer and it was the first female fight to star on an undercard of Showtime Championship Boxing.

In addition to her success in boxing, she has to add her two Olympic gold medals, as well as a strong advocate for avoiding sexism in boxing, and for equal pay for men and women.

Claressa signed with PFL last year and has been training in JacksonWink MMA, and recently a video of her training her grappling with the Olympic wrestling champion was revealed Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Shields continues at the top in his passage through boxing and now will debut in the MMA, But fans are curious to see how he will perform in the new form at the peak of his career.