Claressa Shields faces Brittney Elkin at PFL 4 on June 10

Rival of Claressa shields for its debut in the MMA is already defined. The undefeated boxing champion will face Brittney elkin on PFL 4 June 10.

The fight was announced by the organization on Wednesday morning.

Shields she’s in the prime of her career, she’s coming from beating Marie-Eve Dicaire in March and holds all four junior middleweight world belts.

She became the undisputed champion in 2019 when he beat Christina Hammer and it was the first female fight to star on an undercard of Showtime Championship Boxing.

In addition to her success in boxing, she has to add her two Olympic gold medals, as well as a strong advocate for avoiding sexism in boxing, and for equal pay for men and women.

Claressa signed with PFL last year and has been training in JacksonWink MMA, and recently a video of her training her grappling with the Olympic wrestling champion was revealed Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Elkin, go back to PFL after three years of absence. The fighter of Colorado will try to end a three-game losing streak. The American became known in recent times for her time in grappling. Besides winning Fight 2 Win and be crowned the state champion of the state of Colorado.

PFL 4 It will be held on June 10 at the Ocean Casino Resort on Atlantic City, New Jersey.