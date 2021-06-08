Claressa Shields, Cage Date

Claressa shields He surprised in late 2020. He announced that he was training to make his MMA debut. The change was not expected, but the opportunity arose and he did not hesitate. The 26-year-old American is already among one of the best in history. She is the only woman to be a double Olympic champion and she is the only person in history who has unified all the belts of two different divisions.. That last milestone was achieved in March. He did a little hiatus to make history and then focus on MMA.

For this premiere, for which he has been preparing for about six months, has traveled to Albuquerque to train at the Jackson Wink MMA, gym where several UFC stars train, including Jon Jones. Shields has been crushed, but the doubts are evident. His debut will be this Thursday with the PFL company. Beyond his rival, the unknowns are in his possible performance. From boxing to MMA changes a lot and although it has a great experience, when it is seen in real fire pressed against cage, for example, it will be a new situation. She is a rookie.

Her opponent will be American Brittney Elkin. The Colorado has won three professional fights and lost six. That is, it is a comfortable premiere, but beware, Elkin does have the experience of knowing how to suffer. A loss or a void is a very present possibility. The best precedent was Amanda Serrano, world boxing champion in seven divisions. It cost him the adaptation, he made a void and his second duel did win it. Precisely the Puerto Rican fights this Friday. Stories that can be crossed. We will have to see it, for now Claressa has a new appointment with history. The most difficult: debuting in a discipline that is not his and doing a good job.