The thriving European soul scene has a new incentive with the publication of the first full length of the band CLARENCE BEKKER BAND titled CHANGES. Clarence Bekker, his frontman, a Dutchman settled in Barcelona and seasoned in the jazz scenes of the Old Continent, offers us a journey through black music with mirrors in the sounds that come from the London scene and neo soul rather than from the American classics , which means that we do not find the usual retro sound that we like so much but for working on more modern parameters. Rather I would say that his rhythmic soul with more rocky overtones is closer to people who triumphed in the 90s such as Roachford, Terence Trent Darby, Seal, Christians or Omar more than the sounds of the Stax or Hi, as a sample button that « These Times »with its percussions and electric guitars so typical of a European rock soul, or the danceable« Shine On Me »or that« Old Too Young ». Another of the most relevant elements is the inclusion of elements typical of the other great European genre, acid jazz for the dance floor, or soul jazz that Clarence dominates well for his training as occurs in «Send Me An Angel« (it could well be part of some work from the James Taylor Quartet or the latest from the Brand New Heavies) or “In My MInd” with those winds.

A very vibrant and colorful album where only a beautiful ballad on the piano, “Wonder Of It Al” he marks the counterpoint to a lot of syncopated and danceable numbers that are happening, sometimes with Jamaican overtones as in “Mr Morality” or ” Mr Policeman ”, others based on funk in the devastating“ Time ”, the pop soul of“ Beautiful Tomorrow ”, or the album in“ Changes ”.

A lively symphony tinted with colors of modern, danceable and lively soul that’s Changes and that’s what the Clarence Bekker Band offers.

CLARENCE BEKKER BAND – CHANGES

2020-04-16

7.5 Final Note

0.0

