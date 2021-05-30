Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Go Instagram Official

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are Instagram official! Again! Give just posted a super loved-up photo of himself and the Bachelorette star, simply captioning it “This makes me happy.” Meep. Cute. These two have been back together for a while following a somewhat messy post-season split, but this time around they’ve been way less public with their relationship. In fact, this is the first time Clare’s shown up on Dale’s grid since their breakup — and it looks like she might be wearing her engagement ring again. Congrats, Neil Lane!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Back in April, Dale opened up about where he and Clare stand to the Hollywood Raw Podcast, saying “We’ve never hid throughout this entire time we’ve been around each other. We are definitely taking time and spending time together. Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private, and that’s working for us. In time, we’ll speak about that together. “

That said, he wouldn’t confirm or deny their engagement status, simply saying: “I’ll say this: Clare and I are in a good place. Focused on one another and leave it at that. “

Also plz note that Clare sometimes wear another diamond ring on her finger (which she bought herself), so this could be that! TBD!

You love keeping up with Bachelor Nation drama. So do we! Let’s overanalyze it together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io