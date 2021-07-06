Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Reportedly Engaged

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss hands down has one of the most complicated relationships in recent Bachelor history — see: Clare ending her season of The Bachelorette after just 12 days of filming because she fell in love with and got engaged to Dale … only to break up in January of this year. But after several months worth of “Are they or aren’t they dating?” rumors, Dale and Clare finally confirmed they were dating in April. But that’s not all — they’re engaged now! Again!

According to an Us Weekly source, Clare and Dale are “engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot. ” Exciting, amirite?

Part of the reason why Clare and Dale aren’t looking to head to the altar immediately is because “they’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known,” the insider added. “They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other. “

Stefanie Keenan.

Seems like those issues — remember their very public break up on Instagram? —Are slowly but surely becoming a thing of Clare and Dale’s past because the source also reports that they’re in “a much better place than where they were months ago,” and are spending all of their free time together in New York City.

“Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us. In time, we’ll speak about that together, ”Dale told the Hollywood Raw Podcast (via Entertainment Tonight) back in April.

So glad to see that these two finally got their happy ending — can’t wait to see what their wedding looks like!

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

