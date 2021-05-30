Clara Tauson wins the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth

05/30/2021

On at 22:15 CEST

The Danish tennis player Clara Tauson, number 90 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-three minutes to Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgian tennis player, number 223 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Danish tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, obtained a 60% first serve, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 67% of the service points. As for the Georgian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve once, obtained a 64% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points.

In the 30th final, the Danish will face off against the winner of the match between the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and the russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is carried out on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 players are seen faces and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the guests. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 in Paris.