Clara Lago and Ernesto Alterio advance ‘Chronicle of a storm’ and their reflection on toxic competitiveness

On April 30, ‘Chronicle of a storm’ hits Spanish cinemas, journalistic thriller based on the play ‘Testosterone’, by Sabina Berman. Directed by Argentine debutant Mariana Barassi, it is a film that aims to reflect on labor relations, the power of the media, the role of women in companies and many other topics.

According to Ernesto Alterio, the script talks about “scruples, morality, to what extent everything goes to get what you want, whether it be the newspaper with the most circulation or getting a job.” Hear what he has to say in this exclusive featurette from the film.

The recently nominated for the Goya award is the protagonist along with Clara Lago and Quique Fernández. Alterio plays Antonio, a newspaper boss who is looking for a successor and has Maca (Lago) in mind, a woman who is committed to horizontality in the company. But Vargas (Fernández), a deputy editor of the newspaper and a journalist with dubious ethics, will bet very hard to take over the job. All this will happen during a night in which the three are locked in the office due to a storm.

Toxic competitiveness

“This competitiveness is encouraged from a very young age: school, high school, the individualistic approach of« you get your super marks and do what you have to do »”, reflects Lago in the video. “That pressure that my generation and those that come have, I don’t know to what extent it fosters overly positive human values”.

‘Chronicle of a storm’ hits theaters on April 30 after being seen at various festivals such as Málaga and Almería, where Alterio won the best actor award.