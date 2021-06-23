Clara Burel gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 16:16 CEST

The French tennis player Clara Burel, number 142 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-two minutes to Maja Chwalinska, Polish tennis player, number 225 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to access the Wimbledon Championship.

The Polish player managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, while Burel, meanwhile, did it 3 times. In addition, in the first service the Frenchwoman had an 83% effectiveness, 7 double faults and got 63% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 83%, she committed a double fault and got 59 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score to be able to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. It also takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.