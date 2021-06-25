Clara Burel gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

06/25/2021

On at 16:00 CEST

The french Clara Burel, number 142 of the WTA, won in one hour and fifty-two minutes by 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5 to the Australian tennis player Storm sanders, number 147 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the French player managed to break the serve 5 times to her rival, had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and got 62% of the service points. As for Sanders, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 63% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 62% of his service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where tennis players with the lowest rankings have to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. In it specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.