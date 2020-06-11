MEXICO CITY – A clandestine embalming center was located in a house on the outskirts of Mexico City with a couple of corpses on stretchers, one of them apparently a victim of COVID-19, authorities said Wednesday.

Mariela Gutiérrez, mayor of the municipality of Tecámac, north of the capital, said that the authorities are investigating since when the illegal embalming was carried out in that place, and where those responsible disposed of the fluids extracted from the bodies after apparently storing them in plastic containers. .

“The above constitutes a very serious risk of contagion, in addition to a terrible disrespect for sanitary regulations,” said the official.

According to Gutiérrez, one of the two men detained at the house stated that the clandestine center was used because the funeral parlors in the area were saturated with corpses due to the pandemic. One of the two bodies found at the scene was from a municipal employee who had been granted sick leave because she was reportedly infected with the coronavirus.

“They did not have the minimum sanitation measures or permits,” Gutiérrez said, referring to the detainees, who reportedly worked for a funeral home a few blocks away. “Even the investigation is already done; They are proceeding to see what they did with the liquids, where they proceeded to throw them away. “

The increase in the number of deaths creates a row of up to three days to satisfy demand.

Gutiérrez said the two suspects attempted to bribe police when the embalming center was detected Tuesday night. Tecámac, a predominantly poor municipality of about 600,000 inhabitants, accumulates to date about 500 cases of coronavirus and 45 deaths. However, as Mexico City has many more cases, its inhabitants have begun to resort to funeral services in the suburbs.

Improper disposal of medical waste has become a growing problem in Mexico amid the pandemic. And, according to a Senate study, 60% of the country’s funeral agencies lack registration or have it incomplete.

In May, authorities found 4,580 cubic meters (6,000 cubic yards) of medical waste packed in an underground warehouse in the state of Puebla, where they no longer fit in cargo truck trailers or other points inside the place. Likewise, piles of coffins are piling up in crematoriums due to excessive demand outside the capital.

And in the town of Nicolás Romero, in a wooded area on the outskirts of Mexico City, some people had been dumping tons of hospital waste in a ravine since mid-April. By the time inspectors came to clean the area May 4-11, they found 3.5 tons of waste, including human tissue and partially incinerated tissue scattered around the site.

Pedro Hernández died in a hospital, but he sent the body of another to the crematorium.

Incinerators specialized in these wastes are overworked due to the enormous amount of discarded protective equipment and infectious tissues generated in the midst of the pandemic.

And even outside crematoriums that have their documentation in order, discarded coffins continue to be stacked, despite a 2019 law regulating the reuse of disinfected coffins. According to the Mexican Senate, about 100,000 coffins were reused a year before the pandemic.

However, although coronavirus regulations require the bodies of COVID-19 victims to be bagged, the bodies have yet to be transported in containers – usually wooden or metal coffins – to crematoriums. Since there is no guarantee that body fluids have not leaked to the outside of the bags, people are opposed to reusing them for fear of getting it. These coffins are discarded and have been stacking.