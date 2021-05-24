Clamor in Valencia against Peter Lim!

05/24/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

About eighty Valencia supporters’ clubs ask Peter Lim, the club’s largest shareholder, to leave the entity through a video projected before the conference that Juan Martín Queralt, president of the association “De Torino a Mestalla & rdquor ;, gave at the Ateneo Mercantil de Valencia this Monday.

“The Valencian clubs want Meriton out of Valencia CF& rdquor; is the motto of this initiative prior to Martín Queralt’s conference under the title of ‘Valencia CF will once again be one of the Valencianists’.

In the ten-minute video, The main Valencian supporters clubs have taken part, integrated into the Valencia CF Club Association, with messages from countries such as Mexico, Panama, Argentina, Japan, Norway or England. and from different parts of Spain: Ciudad Real, Madrid, Mallorca, Albacete or Barcelona, ​​as well as from different places in the Valencian Community.

Some of the clubs that have participated are those of Picanya, Torrent, Viver, Betxí, Siete Aguas, Callosa d’en Sarrià, Puerto de Sagunto, Algemesí, Albal, Oliva, Musseros, Cofrentes, Alcublas, Ayora, Dénia, Alaquás, Pinedo , Sollana, Vall d’Uixó, Paiportao and Villar del Arzobispo, among others.

In the video, the testimonies ask in unison that Meriton go “out of Valencia & rdquor ;, although very explicit banners appear as “Lim go home & rdquor ;,” No to Meriton, no Lim, no Murthy & rdquor; or “Peter Lim, out of Mestalla & rdquor ;.