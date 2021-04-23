Clamor for police reform in the US during the funeral of Daunte Wright, the young black man who was killed by an agent

The funeral of the young African-American Daunte Wright, who was recently killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center (Minneapolis, USA), became a vindication for demand police reform at the national level.

The sermon manager, the Rev. Al Sharpton, a well-known defender of civil rights in the United States, predicted that the deaths of Wright and George Floyd, at the hands of police officers in Minnesota, “They will bring a national change.”

“On behalf of Daunte, we are going to pass the ‘George Floyd Police Justice Act’ as federal law,” Sharpton said in front of the 600 people, according to the organization told Efe, that they filled a church near the places where the two men perished.

Wright, 20, died on April 11 from a shot by agent Kim Potter, who, according to the official version, he mistook his stun gun, also known as a taser, with a firearm during a traffic control.

Sharpton’s call was joined by other voices, such as those of the US senator for Minnesota Amy klobuchar and the family’s attorney, Ben Crump.

Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mother, next to her son’s coffin during the funeral, in a church in Minneapolis (USA) .CRAIG LASSIG / EFE

Crump also represented Floyd’s relatives in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty this week by a jury of three counts of murder and manslaughter.

“It is time for Washington DC to make progress on necessary police reform and pass the ‘George Floyd Police Justice Act.’ We must make the police more responsible “, said Klobuchar, who sat next to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz during the funeral.

The political leaders who attended Wright’s funeral felt that the United States should change the training of officers and the standards of the police, including the prohibition of strangulation techniques during arrests.

No agents at the funeral

Previously, Crump made the entire audience rise to the shout of “Daunte Wright’s life mattered”, paraphrasing the motto of the group Black Lives Matter (black lives matter).

Crump cited other cases of police brutality against African Americans such as Floyd’s; Rodney King, beaten up by officers in 1991 in Los Angeles; Y Oscar Grant, who died from a “mistake” by the police in 2009.

The lawyer recalled these episodes in front of Floyd’s family, Grant’s parents and her boyfriend. Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was also a victim of police violence last year, who attended the ceremony honoring Wright.

For this occasion, the security of the funeral was in charge of the historic self-defense group of the African-American community in the United States. Black panthers (Black Panthers), instead of police officers.

Several people cover Daunte Wright’s coffin with his photograph, during the funeral for the young African American, who was shot dead by the police in Minneapolis, USA. CRAIG LASSIG / EFE

Attention during the funeral was focused on Wright’s parents, Katie and Audrey, who noted that no words can “describe” the pain they feel right now.

The mother, Katie, tearfully indicated that her son should have buried her and not the other way around. “I never imagined that I would be here, my son should have buried me “, said the woman, broken with pain, while her husband hugged her.

The death of your child has stoked tensions in Minneapolis, who were already on the surface due to the trial against Chauvin for the death of Floyd, recorded in a video that last year went around the world and spurred historic protests against police brutality and racism.

In the last two days, police brutality against African Americans has continued In the United States: Andrew Brown, 42, and Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, were shot and killed by officers in North Carolina and Ohio, respectively.