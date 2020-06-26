Claire reveals that they were already thinking of selling part of the equipment before covid-19

Expect to be able to compete on a level playing field with Haas and Alfa Romeo soon

Williams’ boss Claire Williams is optimistic about the quality of investors who have been interested in betting on buying the Formula 1 equipment.

Williams argues that they started talking about possible new investments as early as 2019, before the arrival of the covid-19. The management is clear that they only want the best for the team, and for this, they are able to accept a partial sale of the team with even total.

Although Claire cannot say much about the approaches she has received from investors these months, Williams’ boss does highlight the quality of the offers that have come to the group.

“Our greatest wish is for the team to be at their best. If that means a full sale, that’s fine. If it means a sale of most of the team, too. Or for someone to come work with us. We could probably keep raising funds to keep going, but we’ve been doing that for a long time“Williams explained in statements for Autocar magazine.

“We started talking about the need for new investment last year, before the virus came into our lives. We decided that if we were going to put our stakes on the line, we needed support beyond what we could raise from the prize fund for results or sponsorship, “he insisted.

On the other hand, Claire recognizes that in Formula 1 staying as an independent team is not easy, but she hopes that the regulatory change will help them. The ideal start for them would be an arrival of a new administration that would allow them to fight with Haas and Alfa Romeo.

“Until now, being independent didn’t make much sense but we believe, and fortunately also the new administrators, that doing your own design and engineering should not be a disadvantage. A good start for us would be to be able to compete on equal terms with teams like Haas and Alfa Romeo, “he added.

Finally, Claire highlights that the arrival of the pandemic has allowed Formula 1 teams to join forces with each other to make the sport more egalitarian.

“The situation has completely changed with the new rules and curiously the bet has increased due to the way in which the virus has affected us all, it has brought us together to realize that we have to do a better job of creating equality in sports and reducing expenses, “said Williams to close .

