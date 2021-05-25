Claire Liu wins Roland-Garros qualifying qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

Claire liu, American, number 130 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-2 and 6-0 in two hours to the Canadian player Rebecca Marino, number 252 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Canadian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while Liu did it 8 times. Likewise, the American tennis player had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 58% of the service points, while her rival obtained a 62% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win the 45% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.