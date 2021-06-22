Claire Liu moves on to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 01:15 CEST

The American player Claire liu, number 120 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-five minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to the American tennis player Jamie loeb, number 219 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Loeb managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, while Liu, for his part, did it 5 times. Likewise, Liu achieved a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 63% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 56% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 47 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to get to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.