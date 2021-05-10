CKE Restaurants opens its 1000th international establishment

The opening of the new restaurant marks a milestone in CKE’s 40-year international history

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, has announced the opening of its 1000th international restaurant in Madrid, Spain, to continue bringing bold and palatable burgers and flavors to every corner of the world. The opening marks a key event for the brand, which continues to expand its international presence in Europe, America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, among other regions.

CKE Restaurants Opens 1,000th International Restaurant (Photo: Business Wire)

The opening of the new Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Madrid becomes the 23rd restaurant in Spain. CKE continues to expand into the European market, while offering new and innovative customer experiences and a menu packed with flavors that are hard to ignore.

“The inauguration of the international restaurant number 1000 is a proud moment that places CKE at the first level of the global restaurant chains,” he said. CKE Restaurants CEO Ned Lyerly. “Our momentum is growing as we have plans to double our international presence in the next five years. We will accelerate growth by focusing on partnerships with excellent franchise operators who share our vision of offering the most innovative and best tasting food in our industry! “

The CKE company continues to expand its presence on six continents and has maintained a positive level of sales in stores around the world for almost a decade. Earlier this year, the company reached other key international milestones, including opening its 300th restaurant in Mexico, celebrating 40 years of business in the Middle East, expanding into Australia with the opening of a flagship restaurant in Sydney and , later this summer, the opening of a restaurant at Charles de Gaulle Airport focused on speed and convenience with a “Grab & Go” station, self-order kiosks and much more.

“The 1000th international restaurant is a milestone for our company. We are delighted to be able to offer customers around the world an iconic taste of California, “he said. Mike Woida, President of CKE International. “This new Carl’s Jr. store in Spain demonstrates CKE’s commitment to adapt to the consumer landscape and offer new experiences while maintaining its long-awaited and delicious flavors.”

Always at the forefront of culinary innovation, CKE Restaurants will continue to introduce delicious flavors that highlight its “Chargrilled Angus Beef” grilled burgers, the crispy “Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders ™”, its iconic range of products recognized and adored at around the world, and in addition CKE will create specific local adaptations for each region, such as the Morita burger in Mexico, the Poutine in Canada, etc.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, manages and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two highly regarded regional brands known for their premium, innovative products such as hamburgers. 100% Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch ™ Cookies and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders ™. Present both in the United States and abroad, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have more than 3,900 company-owned or franchised restaurants in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and US territories. For more information on CKE, visit www.ckr.com or its brand websites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

