CJNG executes four men and leaves narcomensajes in Celaya, Guanajuato.

During the afternoon of this Wednesday, the preliminary result of an armed attack in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, in Celaya, Guanajuato, it was four men executed.

Along with the bodies of executed, there were two narco-messages written on brightly colored cardboard attributed to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) with the threat that this would happen to anyone who is a criminal.

This, because in the text of the narcomensajes left on the bodies of the now deceased, it was written that Celaya already had an owner and it was precisely the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The violent event took place before 3:00 p.m., on Calle Presa Peñuelitas, inside a business, a building that was dedicated to carrying out construction work.

Unofficially, it was commented in the area that among the dead would be the owner of the business in question as well as three men dedicated to masonry. Likewise, an injured person was reported in the act, who was transferred to a hospital in the area to receive medical attention under a reserved diagnosis.

Both elements of the Federal and Municipal Police installed a comprehensive operation in the area despite the fact that no authority reported that the arrest of CJNG members had been achieved. Subsequently, the bodies were recovered and transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) for the respective legal effects of the protocol.

It is worth mentioning that the organizations vying for the state of Guanajuato are the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, specialized in “huachicoleo”, and both are identified as the main generators of violence in the state. .

According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), last year 4,494 homicides were registered in Guanajuato; higher figure than the states with drug trafficking problems such as Tamaulipas, Sinaloa or Guerrero.

Specialists attribute the violence in Guanajuato to the fights over the drug market between the previously mentioned Mexican cartels, and above all for taking over the theft of fuel, better known as “huachicoleo”.

With information from valorportamaulipas.info

