Today some NBA franchises have returned to training, but there are many who are not clear that this return is taking place at the right time. It is the case of the player of Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum, which does not have all of them:

“I am concerned like everyone else. But I like that it is optional (to re-enter) and I am grateful for the precautions taken by the Blazers to create an environment as safe as possible for everyone. I understand the steps the league is taking. No However, I think we should think for a moment that if these drastic measures have to be taken, is this worth it? Is this safe in the end or is it not? “

McCollum continues with his statements to Yahoo Sports indicating that he does not understand such a rush to return considering that many have continued training: “Let’s be honest, it is not the first time that players go to the gym outside the club’s facilities, many have been training. “

