The NBA It is a sea of ​​unknowns at the moment and not only in the sports field. The enormous economic repercussions that the cancellation of competitive practice could have brings the league commissioner upside down and establishes scenarios in which it is likely that cuts of up to 50% will have to be made in the players’ salaries, which would also affect next year. The prospect of CJ McCollum It is really interesting since the escort of the Portland Trail Blazers He is one of the most involved in the players association, being vice president, and has a profile far from the stereotype of the NBA star, having demonstrated on more than one occasion his social involvement, broad culture and professional concerns, such as that of Be a journalist when your career ends.

His words in a recent podcast when he was questioned about the economic implications that this crisis could have. coronavirus, has powerfully attracted attention. “Many colleagues are going to be affected because there are a lot of professionals in the league who live mortgaged and whose financial management does not foresee situations like this. They have many loans and mortgages, others take care of many people in the immediate environment, and now that we are possibly going to receive less, they are going to have serious problems “, assures a McCollum who admits that he does not have that problem and reflects on his salary.

“I charge an incredible amount for any average citizen, the owners distribute hundreds of millions of dollars among their teams, so I consider that the first thing they should do is ensure the financial solvency of all employees, especially those who earn less and more difficulties they may have with this situation, “he said. CJ McCollum He estimated at one-third the league players who could live month to month. “I think that out of 450 players, 150 arrive at the end of the month for all that they have gotten into debt and have to pay in credits and so on.” Overwhelming vision provided by a player with a well-furnished head.

