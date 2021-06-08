CJ McCollum is seen in the NBA as a negative transfer

The escort of Portland Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum, is called to be one of the most popular players in the NBA transfer market. His exit is coming up and he enters the restructuring plans of the Oregon franchise that could end with the departure of all his important pieces.

McCollum has already been linked to a number of franchises such as Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks, but the majority of GM’s and executives believe that it would be a negative element because of his great contract and what it would mean to the team if he ended up taking him in a transfer. Would it take more than it would contribute?