Cizeta-Moroder V16T (1991): the 16-cylinder Lamborghini Diablo that Marcello Gandini wanted to build





Disassociate Marcello gandini Lamborghini is simply impossible. After founding Bertone, he was in charge of giving their final design to the Lamborghini Miura or Countach, without going any further. The DeTomaso Pantera or the Bugatti EB110 were also creations of the Italian. In the late 80s, Marcello Gandini had sent Lamborghini his design proposal for the Diablo. Then owned by Chrysler, the design was partly scrapped by the Americans, who considered it too extreme, redesigning part of the car.

At the end of the 80s, the existing economic bubble gave rise to all kinds of excesses of automobile cut.

Frustrated by the situation, Marcello Gandini contacted his friend Claudio Zampolli. This brilliant Italian car engineer was developing a powerful handcrafted supercar, and he needed someone to design a stunning bodywork for him. Gandini asked him to build the Lamborghini Diablo that Chrysler wouldn’t let him build, much more extreme and daring than the final product – which under no circumstances could be defined as bland or lacking in personality, all be said. The Cizeta Moroder was beginning to take shape.

The Devil had a more rational design.

In order to produce this artisan supercar, Claudio Zampolli needed financing. He teamed up with the legendary music producer and composer Giorgio Moroder – among other things, he composed the Scarface soundtrack – and obtained the necessary funding to bring the project to fruition. Cizeta is the Italian pronunciation of the initials of Claudio Zampolli, and Moroder is the last name of the music producer. V16 made reference to its engine scheme and T to the disposition of its transmission, as we will see a little later. Now, travel with me to 1988.

The history of the Cizeta-Moroder V16T

It was the 1988 Geneva Motor Show, and a server still had a few months to be born. It was a time of economic boom, and Brands like Ferrari couldn’t afford to sell their production – in fact, Ferrari decided not to limit the production of its F40 in view of its enormous demand. In that euphoric atmosphere Cizeta-Moroder presented the V16T at the Swiss show. A really sporty, aggressive and elegant looking supercar at the same time. The lateral gills were as striking as their width.

Moroder left the company in 1990, and all cars were sold as “Cizeta V16T”.

The Cizeta-Moroder V16T really looked like a Lamborghini Diablo. At least its aggressive front was there, as well as the shape of the cabin and its wonderful retractable headlights. The Devil had a pair of retractable headlights, but Gandini put four headlights on the Cizeta, whose front with the lights on took away the hiccups. But it was especially its rear that impressed: it fitted the widest Pirelli tires in production – with a 335 mm section – and it was 2.05 meters from side to side.

Why was it so wide? Because only its engine was 150 centimeters long and was mounted in a transverse position. It was an atmospheric V16, developed by a group of engineers led by Oliviero Pedrazzi with whom Gandini had worked in his Countach stage. Instead of creating a single block, put together two three-liter V8s with flat-plane crankshaft – the gossips speak of Ferrari origins. The resulting engine had a single crankshaft, and a distribution common to both halves, but had eight camshafts.

The car used an aluminum chassis manufactured by Cizeta at a facility near Modena.

With four valves per cylinder and 5,995 cc of displacement, this 64-valve V16 developed nothing less than 540 hp at 8,000 rpm and a substantial torque: 542 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Its red line was located at 9,000 rpm, and all the power was sent to the rear axle through a five-speed manual gearbox. The transmission of the car was located in T with respect to the propeller, placed in a transverse position. The car was not light, despite using aluminum in its construction: it weighed a whopping 1,700 kilos.

All in all, it announced some terrific performance: 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds and a top speed of 328 km / h. Each unit was sold at a price of about 250,000 euros: today we would be talking about three-quarters of a million euros if we take inflation into account. The problem was that at the time it cost twice as much as a Lamborghini Diablo, with which it competed directly: both were launched on the market in 1991 due to delays in the production of the Cizeta, partly because of its complicated propeller.

Only 8 units would be produced until the company went bankrupt, in 1995, 3 more units were built between 1999 and 2003.

Its performance was never officially tested, and the car suffered from certain quality problems, as well as a little exotic interior in relation to its aggressive bodywork. The car also could not be homologated in the United States, so a key market for the sale of this type of supercars – it would have been too expensive. The brand could only produce 8 units – a prototype included – before going bankrupt in 1995. The same global recession that swept away Bugatti also swept away the Cizeta V16T.

Three more units would be produced years later: between 1999 and 2003 Zampolli custom built two V16T coupes and a single Spyder TTJ. The company settled in California in 2006, offering V16Ts to order for prices in excess of $ 600,000. These cars are not known to have been produced, but interestingly, one unit was illegally imported into the United States in 2009 – believed to be by Zampolli. It was seized by customs, and its current location is unknown.

Source: Cizeta USA | Supercars.net