Few licenses exist strategy and simulation better known than the franchise Sid Meier’s Civilization, the work of Firaxis Games (2K) that transports us to different times in our history and delves into the advancement and development of civilizations. In this case, from the beginning of old cultures, such as ancient Greece, reaching the era of space exploration. Today there are not many classic licenses of this genre that still continue to launch episodes on a regular basis, counting on the fingers of one hand the really important video games (although in indie territory we always have opportunities interesting to explore).

Civilization VI is the latest installment in the Firaxis saga, released in 2016 on Windows PC and in 2018 on Nintendo Switch. Four years later, the game goes viral again on social networks for a particular reason: Civilization VI is free for a limited time.

After sweeping with GTA V, Epic Games Store continues its aggressive line of offering one free game per week to reach in important other digital stores like Steam. And we’re not talking about standalone games or second swords, we’re talking about big licenses that players can download to their title library.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | 2K

How to play Civilization VI for free?

The first thing you should know is that we are talking about a limited offer that lasts until next May 28 at 5:00 p.m.s (Spanish peninsular time). Therefore, you must add the title to your Epic library before that date, when it will be replaced by another title. Specifically, the two games that will follow for free are Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on May 28 and Ark Survival Evolved June 4.

Go into Epic Games Store, either by middle of the web or through its downloadable launcher, and in the Store option we will see the offer highlighted. Click on it and add it to the personal library, completing the purchase process that will give us a discount, so we literally will not pay anything for it.