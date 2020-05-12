Firaxis bets on a year full of news with more civilizations, leaders and game modes.

Just over a year after the premiere of the remarkable Gathering Storm, the second major expansion of content for Civilization VI, the cool turn-based strategy video game from Firaxis Games has announced its future plans by presenting a season pass that promises abundant additional content for a whole year. And you will not have to wait long to enjoy these news, since the first DLC opens this May. From then on, there will be bi-monthly updates until May 2021.

DLCs ​​will be released every two months for an entire year, with the first being released in May“After two gigantic expansions, Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm, four years of updates and more, Civilization 6 has become the flagship of the series,” said one of those responsible for the Civilization saga. So, they added from the studio, they are “so excited” to add new content to the game thanks to this season pass that has been dubbed New Frontier.

This season pass will have a price of 39.99 euros, and to be available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with plans to debut later on mobile devices as well. Your news? The first of the DLC responds to the name of Maya and Gran Colombia Pack, which are the two civilizations along with their corresponding leaders who join the strategic action of Civilization. They also do it accompanied by a new game mode, Apocalypse, that we will face the end of days; as well as more cities, states, resources and natural wonders.

On the other hand, Firaxis Games launch free updates with “new maps, scenarios” and other extra content. Little else is known about the subsequent updates, although the second of the DLC goes by the name of Ethiopia Pack, with a new civilization, leader, another additional game mode, and a new district and infrastructure. If you are a fan of the strategy, you will be happy to know that this renowned study published a new video game a few days ago, as we told you in our analysis of XCOM Chimera Squad.

More about: Civilization VI, Firaxis and Season Pass.

