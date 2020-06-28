Captain America: Civil War, demand to change the name of the film for being offensive | Instagram

Users in social networks they demand to Marvel that change the name from the hit movie Captain America: Civil War They say it is offensive, for referring to the American armed conflict unleashed by the prohibition of slavery.

After the tragic death of African-American citizen George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, many people have thought Over the racist behaviors and expressions that have been represented in the cinema and television.

That is why in recent weeks through social networks, users have begun to cancel people, movies, among other things, being they the main judges of what happens in daily life.

Now people they seek to eliminate all traces of expressions that are classified as racist as is the example of the American football teams of Oregon and the State of Oregon have removed the well-known tag of « civil war » of their rivalry, and some users thought that the third movie of Captain America should do the same.

It is worth mentioning that Civil War premiere in the year 2016 and belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And is that in part the accusations they seem kind of ridiculousWell the movie is not intended to allude to the Civil War in the United StatesBut it does portray a confrontation that occurs when superheroes disagree about state regulation of Avengers activities.

So it was just like part of an expression, but unfortunately now users are asking that the film be renamed for showing insensitive.

Marvel needs to rename Civil War immediately. Not only does it demean and belittle the brave African American men and women who fought for their rights in the 19th century, but it also devalues ​​the strong ancestral leaders of the fight against racism today. «

However, there are also other fans of Marvel movies who don’t share the same thought, because they believe that they have exceeded themselves by wanting to cancel it just because of that.

So the « culture of cancellation » is trying to get Marvel to get rid of the Civil War movie and comic for what people think it represents. Are people really being so dense? It’s a movie and it represents a struggle between brothers. »

Without a doubt if it is something exceeded for people, but you just have to wait for the letter Marvel takes on the matter, because it would be a strange thing to change the name from a movie that came out several years ago.