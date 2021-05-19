Civil society would request the US 10 million vaccines against COVID

According to Pineda, with that amount of doses they will seek to inoculate some five million people in Honduras.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- About 10 million vaccines will request the Government of the United States (USA) representatives of the Civil Society of Honduras.

This was made known through local media, Leonardo Pineda, leader of that organization, who said that the request is part of an initiative of the movement Valiant Christians and the Association for a More Just Society (ASJ).

“We understand that there is already a rapprochement with the United States government and we hope that we have a positive response ”, he revealed.

He also pointed out that the acquisition of vaccines is not a political issue but a social welfare issue. “We have more than six thousand dead, more than 500 thousand unemployed by the pandemic and more than 248 thousand registered infected,” said the interviewee.

“This is a survival issue, we have seen how the government has promised and promised and has not fulfilled to date. For this reason, we have to do something for our country, ”Pineda emphasized.

Finally, the appearing party assured that they are negotiating with civil society, but that obviously there must be a component of the Condition.

The US could donate batch of vaccines against COVID-19 to Honduras

The United States (US) government could approve the donation of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Honduras in the coming weeks, according to the country’s diplomats.

Until now, the date and quantity of doses that would reach Honduras through this donation are unknown. However, a digital media outlet learned that the doses in the first instance are from AstraZeneca.

Likewise, it appears that the donation would have vaccines from another pharmaceutical company, in order to have access to at least two types of drugs. If it becomes effective, it would directly benefit the Honduran people, they said.

