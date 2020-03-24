Civil society calls for greater transparency and fairer drug prices

In a global forum on fair prices and access to medicines, delegates from governments and civil society organizations called for greater transparency of drug research and development costs, as well as its production, so that buyers can negotiate more affordable prices.

The forum, jointly organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of South Africa, had as aim to provide a global platform for frank discussion among all stakeholders, including governments, civil society organizations and the pharmaceutical industry, to define strategies to reduce drug prices and expand access for all.

The affordability of medicines It has long been a concern for developing countries, but today it has become a global concern. Every year 100 million people fall into poverty because they have to pay for medicines out of pocket. Health authorities in high-income countries are increasingly forced to ration drugs for cancer, hepatitis C and rare diseases. The problem extends to older drugs whose patents have expired, such as insulin for diabetes.

“Medical innovation has little social value if most people cannot access its benefits,” he said. Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant Director-General for Medicines and Health Products. “It is a global human rights issue: we all have the right to access quality health care.”

A report commissioned by the WHO in 2017 showed that the cost of producing most of the drugs on the WHO List of Essential Drugs was a small fraction of the final price paid by governments, patients or insurance plans. Some delegates pointed out that the lack of transparency regarding prices paid by governments means that many low and middle income countries pay higher prices for some medicines than richer countries.

There was consensus that countries can take an initial step toward promoting greater transparency by sharing information on prices. The countries of the so-called Beneluxa network have already come together to share this information, and the results have been promising. The data shows discrepancies in what different countries pay and can serve as a powerful tool to negotiate reduced prices.. The WHO MI4A database on vaccine markets and shortages was also identified at the forum as a useful tool for achieving competitive vaccine prices.

The event highlighted other successful examples of collaboration among countries to achieve drugs at more affordable prices, such as joint procurement or voluntary policy exchange. If several countries in the same region buy drugs in bulk, they can negotiate reduced prices due to the higher volume of drugs purchased.. On the other hand, European countries, led by Austria, have been sharing different policies to expand access to medicines through the WHO Collaborating Center for Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement Policies.

Industry organizations present at the forum they expressed their support for the goal of access to medicines for all, and expressed their commitment to the Agenda for Sustainable Development, which calls for partnerships with the private sector to address global challenges such as access to medicines.

In the coming weeks, WHO will launch a public internet consultation that will gather views and suggestions to define what is really a ‘fair price’ for relevant stakeholders.