“Civil guards are missing and vigilance is lacking,” says the general who commands the Traffic agents

Friday, April 9, 2021

The workforce has been reduced in recent years, in addition to the fact that agents now provide fewer hours of service.

Ramon Rueda is the general-chief of the Civil Guard Traffic Group. And with several decades of experience behind him, always within this specialty. For these his words are even more resounding. Compliance with the law is scary, but the presence of the agents who watch over it makes it more scary. And there are fewer than you should.

Rueda refers, specifically, to the reform of the Traffic Law, addressed in a meeting organized by EY and which was moderated by Gregorio Serrano, former director of the DGT and today senior advisor of the consultancy.

FEWER AGENTS AND FEWER HOURS OF SERVICE

According to the general, If until 2010 the group’s workforce had been growing from 7,000 Civil Guards to 10,000, from that moment on a slow process of reduction begins. They have been years of very little public offer, which together with the retirements have meant that we have lost presence on the roads. Y I am not saying that we have to recover staff, but that we must increase it, since now agents do fewer hours of service. On this point, Rueda did not estimate how far it should be increased, but always more than 9,000 agents that, with fluctuations, make up the current staff.

The person in charge of the group also related the lack of personnel with the high accident rate of this last Holy Week. In total, 32 people died, the worst figure since 2016 and five more than in 2019, despite the fact that displacements were reduced by 46%, with 8.1 million.

As trips are limited, there have been fewer retentions, which do not cause accidents. In addition, the roads have been more liberated and As many of our activities have focused on controlling movements, surveillance has been reduced. The number of alcohol and drug tests has also been reduced, due to the risk of contagion.

ANXIETY DISTRACTIONS

However, the soldier pointed out that pandemic anxiety may also have played a role in that denouement. Worries at work or, right now, about when we will get the vaccine, can lead to distractions, since they make it impossible to maintain all the senses while driving. And that, he said, Spanish drivers tend to believe that they are always focused. Or that alcohol does not affect them, especially when they are amounts below the legal limits.

Finally, the person in charge of the Civil Traffic Guards referred to two circumstances that almost no one comments on and that his agents are well aware of. On the one hand, a large vegetation is allowed in the middle of the expressways, where animals sometimes take refuge and then jump out onto the road. On the other hand, the advertisements on the roads near the roads, which can mislead the driver.

